Microchip and On Semi respond to Atmel rejection

Microchip Technology and ON Semiconductor announced that they are disappointed with Atmel's rejection of Microchip’s and ON Semiconductor’s proposal to acquire Atmel for a significant premium at $5.00 per share in cash without engaging in any discussions with Microchip and ON Semiconductor. Microchip and ON Semiconductor will consult with their respective Boards of Directors and advisors and will determine their next steps in due course.