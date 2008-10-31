Flextronics plant in Limerick may lose jobs

Flextronics facility in Limerick, Ireland may lose 100 jobs, as the EMS-giant is looking to lower its costs.

Flextronics employs around 300 staff at the Limerick facility, which provides warehousing and logistics services to a number of companies in the region. Talks between managment and unions are ongoing and official numbers are expected next week. The workers union SIPTU tries to keep job losses at a minimum, local news reports state.