Thomson plans sale of Angers plant to French EMS provider

Thomson has said that its plans to sell its facility in Angers, France. The company considers to sell to France-based EMS providers.

The company has confirmed it will sell of its plant in Angers, France which employs 334 people. Thomson is rumoured to have contacted France-based EMS providers such as Eolane, Lacroix Electronique and Cofidur to try to sell the plant to. According to union represents the transaction should be completed in December. The Angers plant is losing one million euros per month, according to the union representative.



Image source: Cofidur