Electronics Production | October 31, 2008
New ACAL Design and Manufacturing Services Centre opens in the UK
ACAL has announces the enhancement of ACAL’s Design and Manufacturing Services Centre. Located in Wokingham, the centre provides customers with technical support and a full range of in-house design and assembly resources for end-to-end product development and systems integration.
ACAL Technology’s Sales and Marketing Director, Steve Carr, explained, “We believe that the Centre provides customers with distribution’s most comprehensive in-house range of design and assembly services. By providing immediate access to every service required to take products from development to complete system integration, ACAL strips away unnecessary delays between multiple suppliers to achieve the most concentrated design cycle.”
The extensive range of in-house equipment and services includes a 3-metre EMC chamber for pre-compliance testing, extensive CAD and specialist test equipment, and a device programming centre as well as connector and fibre-optic cable assembly.
The secure device programming centre has a capacity of 30,000 units and features state-of-the-art software as well as dry-packing, marking and labelling. With a capacity of over 250,000 units per annum, the connector assembly centre supports ACAL Technology’s position as Europe’s leading assembly distributor for Amphenol military circular connectors. The centre assembles nine different ranges of military circular connectors, as well as connectors for industrial and other harsh environments, and offers fast turn-round with no minimum order quantity.
The ACAL Design and Manufacturing Services Centre can also assemble physical contact and expanded beam (lens) fibre-optic cables and copper cabling. Other assembly services include PCB layout, power-supply construction, and rack and enclosure fabrication, as well as software installation, documentation, and functional or soak testing.
In addition to providing a major resource for customers, the ACAL Design and Manufacturing Services Centre will provide additional support for ACAL Technology’s specialist design and application engineers throughout Europe.
