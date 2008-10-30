Bozzo names new AMD Euro boss

AMD today announced the appointment of Alberto Bozzo as corporate vice president and general manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Reporting to Emilio Ghilardi, AMD chief sales officer, Bozzo will have responsibility for all sales and marketing operations within EMEA. Bozzo starts his new role in January 2009. Bozzo, 44, brings more than 20 years of experience with HP, where he was most recently the vice president of HP’s multi-billion dollar go-to-market consumer business unit in EMEA.



“We are pleased to add another seasoned professional to AMD who brings a strong combination of sales, marketing and organizational management experience,” said Emilio Ghilardi, AMD senior vice president and chief sales officer. “Alberto’s successful consumer and commercial computing record makes him the right person to help AMD execute on its aggressive plans in the strategic EMEA region.”



Previously, Bozzo was the EMEA vice president and general manager of HP's Commercial Products division within the Personal Systems Group. While at HP, Bozzo also held the positions of vice president of Group Marketing for the Personal Systems Group in EMEA and of vice president of Human Resources and Organization Effectiveness for the Personal Systems Group in EMEA.



Bozzo succeeds Emilio Ghilardi, who was recently named AMD Chief Sales Officer.