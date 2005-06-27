Ericsson to shed 130 jobs

Ericsson will restructure its Power Module and Telecom Equipment businesses in Kalmar, Sweden. 130 out of 230 employees will be removed.

The Kalmar unit will change focus to development and industrialisation of new products, while the production will be transferred to China. The restructuring program will be completed in 2007. Ericsson expects to save some of its fixed costs and secure its competitiveness through the restructuring program.