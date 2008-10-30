OPTEK Certified Partner in OSRAM Network

TT electronics OPTEK Technology has been named a certified partner by OSRAM in its "LED Light For You" network for Optical, Thermal and Electronic Solution categories.

OPTEK will bring many years of experience in the areas of LED lighting and assemblies to the network, which is designed to support lighting manufacturers, planners and LED users in the designing and implementation of SSL systems.



"OSRAM is a premier company, and we are very pleased to partner with them in the continued effort to grow the solid state lighting market," said Dave Birtalan, director of new business development for OPTEK Technology. "We feel that our extensive product offering along with our technical engineering expertise in partnership with OSRAM Opto Semiconductors will directly contribute to our mutual goal of growing LED lighting solutions and bring new products to market."



"LLFY's recent partner growth highlights the acceptance and excitement about LED technology," said Sebastian Lyschick, project manager for LLFY at OSRAM Opto Semiconductors. "Collaboration between network partners is at the core of LLFY's mission. Just as a stand-alone LED does not produce light, partners work together to provide the appropriate system components to create solutions to launch specific LED applications."



The "LED Light for you" network provides users with the opportunity to gain support in their lighting projects, including expertise, technical support and design guidance in the areas of optics, thermal management and electronics.