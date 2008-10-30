CT Production signs up to SC21

CT Production is now a signed up member of 21st Century Supply Chain (SC21), which promotes continuous improvement to meet the rigorous demands of the aerospace industry.

Having undergone initial assessment, contract electronics manufacturer CT Production has signed up to the SC21 continuous improvement action plan and is aiming to increase its presence in the aerospace manufacturing sector. CTP's market presence is broad, with 45 customers in medical, petro-chemical, industrial instrumentation, transport and telecoms sectors.



The aerospace sector currently accounts for just 6% of sales, comprising mainly of sub assemblies for instrumentation panels, intercoms and signage. The first action per the SC21 plan is to carry out a value stream mapping excercise. CTP has a reputation for good quality and on-time delivery as illustrated by the KPI results and customer feedback displayed on its website, but aims to improve these results further. Quality is underpinned by a training regime through an on-site IPC A 610 trainer to train and certificate staff, and of course approval to ISO9001:2000, which is assessed by Lloyds LRQA.