AS9100 for Artetch Circuits

West Sussex based Printed Circuit Board manufacturers Artetch Circuits have been awarded AS9100 by the British Standards Institute after satisfying the BSi of its ability to make printed circuit boards to the standard required by the international aerospace industry.

The Littlehampton based company can now supply conventional, double sided and multi layer circuit boards to the aeronautical and aerospace industries having satisfied the BSi of Artetch’s skills in producing and continually improving safe, reliable products which meet and exceed both the customer and regulatory authority requirements. With many aircraft now being built to satisfy a useable life of up to 50 years the standards required to achieve AS9100 are exceedingly high.



Managing Director of Artetch Circuits explains, “With the climate currently as it is, to achieve this quality standard is significant for Artetch. We employ 90 staff and although we have grown to be one of the top 10 printed circuit board manufacturers in the UK, to achieve AS9100 opens a significant and exciting market to Artetch. The team have worked incredibly hard to achieve the standard and we will seek to maximise the award. It is exciting to think of one of our circuits boards helping to take people on holiday or defending the UK’s interests in the future and I am delighted with achieving the compliance.”



The Littlehampton based business has been in operation since 1967 but has grown significantly since a management buy-in lead by MD Martin Morrell in 2006. Artetch offer Rigid, Flexible and Flex-Rigid PCBs in small, medium and large volumes supporting QTA and production requirements through its UK based factory or through its Off-Shore Partners.