Foxconn rumoured to quit branded motherboard market

Foxconn is rumoured to quit the branded motherboard market, according to Chinese channel vendor sources cited by DigiTimes. However, Foxconn said that it had not heard of such speculations.

Foxconn is rumoured to have ordered its sales department to take orders for some motherboard models, as well as to stop gathering order volume forecasts for all new models. This could mean that Foxconn is clearing out its inventory.



DigiTimes also reported - citing unnamed sources - that Foxconn tries to keep a low profile to not jeopardise the inventry clearing. The company is therefore unlikely to issue a public statement.