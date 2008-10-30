Autoliv with redundancies in Hungary

Sweden based Autoliv has announced the possibility of redundancies at its factory in Sopronkövesd, Hungary.

The facility was established in 1990 and employs over 1,000 people. However, there will be no lay off at the facility. 26 employees - with expiring contracts - are to be made redundant. "Our factory, which makes 1.5m seatbelts a month, supplies 25 car brands and has links with some 70 factories around Europe," said Zoltan Rozsas, the company's HR manager to HVG. The company was able to hire 50 new employees last months, but is now unable to hire additional staff. The company follows a business philosophy of not 'borrowing' employees from other companies, but rather hiring them on a permanent basis, the report continues.