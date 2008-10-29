NXP selects ATREG as sales agent<br> for Caen facility

NXP Semiconductors has retained ATREG, the semiconductor sales division of Colliers International, to sell its Integrated Passives Device business (IPD) and related operational 150mm semiconductor manufacturing facility in Caen, France.

The offering involves a full array of proven patents and IP, the existing business and technology development team and the R&D excellence center. The IP and patents center around integrated passive device (Passive Integrated Circuits) products that have direct applicability with cell phones, handheld devices but also professional devices to bring performance, miniaturization and IP protection as well as cost reduction.



“NXP is willing to sell its Integrated Passives Device business along with the manufacturing operations. NXP is already a leader in this growing multi-billion dollar market and a purchase of the business would allow a buyer to instantly gain a substantial foothold in the marketplace,” said Stephen Rothrock, Colliers Senior Vice President and Managing Director of ATREG. “The fab‘s long history of manufacturing excellence and a highly experienced and motivated workforce make this a very attractive offering,” asserts Rothrock.



Jean-Yves Muller, Vice President and General Manager NXP Semiconductors France, added, "NXP selected Stephen Rothrock and Doug Barrett of ATREG to assist us with the Caen offering as we have with our East Fishkill offering. We feel they are uniquely qualified to help us capitalize on the global interest we have experienced since our announcement.” Muller emphasized, “NXP realizes the unique value proposition of the Caen offering and what this business could provide in terms of long-term revenue to a purchaser.”