Totech Super DryR launches new generation MSD control cabinets

MSD handling specialist and global manufacturer of ultra low humidity drying and storage cabinets Totech Super DryR has introduced an MSD handling process, that can dry components at accelerated rates, but without the oxidation problems associated with traditional baking.

Designed to exceed the formidable challenges associated with IPC J-STS-033B.1 for handling of Moisture Sensitive Devices, the new Model XSD 702 complements its XSD 1404 predecessor introduced earlier in 2008 to significant acclaim. Totech Super Dry desiccant cabinets offer a host of premium performance features never before available that have been proven to reduce device drying times without oxidation. MSL 5, 1.4mm components can be completely dried in 24 hours. All Super Dry products deploy self-regenerating desiccant, widely regarded as the safest, most reliable, energy-efficient and virtually maintenance free dehumidifying technology available.



An all new U-5000 Zeolite drying unit in the XSD Series achieves humidity levels of under 0.5% RH which, combined with an integrated precision heating system delivering a highly stable profile throughout the enclosure, successfully combats the oxidation inherent in traditional component baking. And because the temperatures utilized are relatively low, even taped reels can be effectively dried without damage to the tape.



The XSD Series cabinets are heavily insulated, consume a fraction of the energy of baking ovens, and are equipped with a host of additional features including precision measurement, 24/7 data logging and an ergonomic touch screen operator interface.