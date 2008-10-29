GPV names new CFO and financial director

Kurt Carstensen, 47 years, has a background as a state authorised public accountant and comes from a position as chief financial officer and member of the executive board of Louis Poulsen Lighting.

Prior to his appointment with Louis Poulsen Lighting in 2006, Kurt Carstensen served as chief financial officer with ALSTOM Power Flow Systems, held various leadership positions at the LEGO Company both in Denmark and abroad as well as with Deloitte, where most recently he was partner.



The recruitment of Kurt Carstensen is part of the strengthening of GPV’s management resources, which has been underway, over the recent period. Kurt Carstensen is to be a member of GPV’s Executive Board, which will now consists of Bo Lybæk, President & CEO and Kurt Carstensen, CFO.



Kurt Carstensen will commence his new position with GPV on January 1st. 2009. The former finance director of GPV, Klaus Andersen will continue in GPV with different responsibilities within the fields of treasury and finance.