Siemens EDM with change in management

Since the beginning of October, Siemens Electronic Design and Manufacturing Services has made Jörg Jungbauer responsible for 5 German production facilities.

He has taken over - effectively from 01.10.2008 - the responsibility of the German facilities in Hanover, Erlangen, Munich, Essen and Stuttgart, additional to his continued work as sales manager. Starting from 01.04.2009, Mr Jungbauer will head the Siemens Business Segment Electronic Design and Manufacturing Services (I IS MS EDM).