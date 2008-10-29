Electronics manufacturing plant to close down in Czech Republic

A branch of an EMS-provider plans to close down a facility in the Czech Republic.

The plant is located in Plzeň and has 80 employees. However, the name of the company has not been made offical by local media. According to experts in the Czech Republic, this closure will result in a further growth of the unemployment rate in the country, said aktualne. Recessions in Western Europe and in the USA means less business for local companies in the Czech Republic.