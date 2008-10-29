MVTec names distributor for Poland, Nordic and Baltic Countries

Since October 2008, the distribution of MVTec machine vision software products in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, and Sweden is performed by Parameter. Besides the distribution of HALCON and ActivVisionTools, Parameter will also provide high-level technical support and training for these software products.

According to Michael Cohn, CEO of Parameter AB, the strength of MVTec Software GmbH is their total commitment to building machine vision software. “HALCON’s extensive library and multiplatform support will add to Parameter’s portfolio of market leading suppliers of illumination, cameras, optics and other software”, adds Michael Cohn. “Thus, Parameter will be able to offer new and even smarter solutions to the market, because Parameter’s business model is aligned with extensive application support, which will give our customers quick access to the power available in the HALCON software.”



The beginning of the distribution cooperation is carefully chosen to match the launch of the new HALCON 9.0 version in January 2009. HALCON 9.0 offers numerous novelties such as new matching technologies for perspectively distorted objects, further developments in 3D vision, and enhanced speed (especially regarding HALCON’s automatic operator parallelization).



“Northern Europe is an important industrial market”, says Dr. Olaf Munkelt, MVTec’s managing director. “Thus, MVTec wants to expand its sales activities in this region. We are sure that Parameter will meet our requirements in a distinguished way.”