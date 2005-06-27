Hover-Davis appoints PC Trading in Norway & Denmark

Hover-Davis Inc., has appointed PC Trading A/S as its distributor for the areas of Denmark and Norway.

PC Trading has been a key distributor in Denmark and Norway for many years, and focuses on providing high-quality tools and resources to a global base of customers. PC Trading was founded in 1986 in Copenhagen, and moved to Jylland, Denmark in 1989. The company represents key producers of consumables and machines for SMD assembly.



Hover-Davis is a specialist in design and manufacturing of component delivery systems for the circuit board assembly industry.