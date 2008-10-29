TI to cut jobs at French facility

US-based Texas Instruments wants to cut between 300-350 jobs at its French facility in Villeneuve-Loubet.

At the site in Villeneuve-Loubet, negotiations and meetings are already underway, report local French media. The site management is reportedly trying to sell part of the mobile business, which would save around 150 of these jobs. The facility in Villeneuve-Loubet currently employs around 900 staff.