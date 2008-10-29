Electronics Production | October 29, 2008
Plexus still plans Central/Eastern Europe presence
US based EMS provider Plexus plans to establish its first regional presence in Central/Eastern Europe.
"Despite the challenges in the environment we will continue to make prudent investments to service our customers and support long term growth, such as the previously announced modest expansions in North America and our new footprint in Hangzhou, China. Additionally, you should expect us to make modest investments to support our new business wins in the mechatronics space and we remain committed to our strategic initiative to establish our first regional presence in Central/Eastern Europe, continuing our quest to be the best-in-world EMS provider serving the mid-to-low-volume, higher-mix segment of the market," said Mr. Dean Foate, President and CEO of the company.
Plexus also posted its record fiscal 4Q revenue of $476 million. For fiscal 2008, the company posted revenue of $1.84 billion, up 19% over prior year.
