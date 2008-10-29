SMT & Inspection | October 29, 2008
SIPLACE and Data I/O further expand their partnership
Both companies jointly presented their newest product generations at the "SIPLACE Compare Convention" at the end of September 2008 in Munich: the high-speed placement solutions of the SIPLACE X series and the ProLINE RoadRunner XLF programmable feeder family.
The SIPLACE Compare Convention – from September 23 - 25, 2008 – provided an ideal platform for partners of the SIPLACE team and Data I/O to showcase the long-standing strategic partnership of both companies. The objective of the event, initiated and organized by the SIPLACE team, was to strengthen and further expand the innovation network – comprising SIPLACE experts, leading international electronics manufacturers and SIPLACE partners – in order to jointly find ways of optimizing the production quality and cost structure of electronics manufacturers through lean and flexible processes.
With the newest generation of the ProLINE RoadRunner XLF programmable feeder family, Data I/O meets the demand for increased flexibility in placement lines. Today, flexible conversion involving small batch sizes is already being accomplished by means of the "Remote Control" software developed by Data I/O. The close, time-proven cooperation between development departments of SIPLACE and Data I/O also facilitates capitalizing on the synergies of both systems and further integration of the ProLINE RoadRunner family in the communications network of SIPLACE production lines.
Just-in-time programming with ProLINE RoadRunner
ProLINE RoadRunner is mounted directly on the feeder table of the placement equipment of a production line. The system programs up to four flash memory modules or microcontrollers in parallel and delivers only 100% programmed and tested semiconductors to the circuit board for further processing. It supports module sizes of up to 32 mm edge length and processes belt widths of up to 44 mm, but can also be configured for small and medium size belt widths of 16 to 32 mm. This solution is particularly suitable for customers that adhere to the philosophies of Lean Production and Six Sigma. In addition, the newest generation of ProLINE RoadRunner XLF™ is equipped with the latest "Automatic Supply Application“ software interface, enabling integration of the RoadRunner in the SIPLACE programming environment and its being accounted for when optimizing the placement program.
"We have intensively and successfully worked together with Data I/O for quite some time. In the future we will refine our teamwork to be even more close and future-oriented in order to jointly develop innovative and groundbreaking technologies for the processing of memory modules in SMT manufacturing,” confirms Peter Dangl, SIPLACE Partner Manager.
"We are extremely pleased to have such a strong partner as SIPLACE in our network,” remarks Harald Weigelt, head of Data I/O GmbH. "Our cooperation at the technical level clearly creates added value for our users: the close meshing of placement and programming offers decisive logistic and competitive advantages."
