Seica Germany opened demonstration and training centre in Munich

Seica Deutschland is expanding further: In July 2008, a Demo and Support Centere was opened in Munich, Germany. The Bavarian capital is the second location in Germany for the company and complements the office in Benediktbeuern.

The decision to open a Demp & Support Centre in Munich is aimed at optimally serving the steadily growing customer base in Germany, so Bernd Hauptmann, General Manager Germany / Austria / Switzerland.



With the new demo centre in the district Aubing, Seica employees from Germany and Italy can handle application projects and training courses for their German / Austrian right at their doorstep. The training centre is also available for Seica's distributors for benchmarks, etc. Here customers can find almost the entire range of Seica products: Firefly Selective Laser Soldering, the Flying Prober Pilot and on demand also the In-Circuit Tester Strategy.