Electronics Production | October 28, 2008
Zollner Elektronik and Data I/O in agreement
Data I/O is pleased to announce Zollner Elektronik, a new customer for Data I/O, has purchased a customized solution in the PS588automated programming/handling system.
Data I/O developed and realized an individual, customized applicationsolution for Zollner Elektronik. This customized solution, based on Data I/O's PS588platform, simplifies and implements all of Zollner's required processes andcontrol mechanisms.
The configuration of the system allows Zollner to utilize variouscombinations of input and / or output media including tube, tray, and tape. Furthermore it is possible to use a special tube-feeder for very smalldevices in order to highly simplify handling.
"The PS588 is an important milestone for us to increase capability andflexibility in our PCB production," states Hans Haimerl, responsible forproduction and test technology at Zollner. "The quality of handling ourprogrammable devices increased highly compared to the semi-automaticprocess we used before!"
"We are very pleased to have convinced another leading EMS manufacturer,Zollner, of the value we provide with our solutions, quality, and customdevelopment services," says JassenTotev, Sales Director Europe at Data IO."The main reasons for Zollner's decision were process safety andtransparency which are very important advantages in a highly competitiveEMS-market."
Comments