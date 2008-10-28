Astute Networks in manufacturing agreement with Celestica

Astute Networks has announced that the company has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Celestica.

Under the terms of the agreement, Celestica will supply Astute Networks with manufacturing, testing and supply chain services for its Caspian Edge Storage suite of AdvancedTCA (ATCA) solutions.



After a diligent selection process, the company chose Celestica because of its impressive customer base, global logistics capabilities and ability to scale to meet the needs of growing companies like Astute Networks.



“Celestica has extensive experience providing quality manufacturing services to technology companies of all sizes in a variety of markets,” said Robert Harling, Vice President of Operations at Astute Networks. “Celestica is very closely aligned with Astute Networks’ operational strategies which in turn should result in a very collaborative and mutually beneficial relationship. We look forward to working with Celestica to provide our customers with best-in-class products and services.”



Initially, Celestica will manufacture Astute Networks’ Caspian R1100 Edge Storage Blade (RAID), Caspian J1110 Edge Storage Blade (JBOD) and Caspian E1112 Rear Transition Module (RTM), with full production anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2008.



"We are pleased to have been selected by Astute Networks to supply its innovative line of Caspian storage solutions,” said Rob Sellers, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise and Consumer Segments, Asia, Celestica. “We look forward to supporting Astute Networks in accelerating its manufacturing initiatives and extending its global reach from a supply chain perspective.”