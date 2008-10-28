Infineon CEO wants government support for chip industry

Peter Bauer, CEO of German chip manufacturer Infineon Technologies, asked the German government for subsidies to counteract subsiding demand in the current global economic slowdown.

“A good piece of our market will be missing next year, raising new challenges,'' the CEO said at an industry conference in Munich. He believes that Germany should offer incentives for investments, research and development in the chip industry, as Asia does. The CEO said that incentives for consumers buying power-saving appliances would help the industry.



However, he also stated that Infineon most likely will continue to cut more jobs in its German operations. “This may not be popular in Germany, but it's unavoidable.”