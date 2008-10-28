SMT & Inspection | October 28, 2008
Teradyne and JTAG Technologies in cooperation
Teradyne and JTAG Technologies have jointly demonstrated the ability to test and diagnose advanced digital networks with an integrated boundary-scan solution running on the Teradyne(R) TestStation(TM).
This means that TestStation users can expand the test coverage achieved via boundary-scan on their boards to include such networks as LVDS, AC-coupled, and others.
The digital network board test solution is based upon the JTAG ProVision(TM) environment using features of the IEEE standard 1149.6, an enhancement of the widely used 1149.1 specification. In addition to supporting a full range of 1149.1 tests, ProVision automatically detects the presence of 1149.6-testable networks, creating test patterns that detect and diagnose a wide variety of structural faults such as shorted coupling capacitors, faults on individual legs of a differential pair, and many more. Within ProVision, the tests can be verified on the workbench using a JTAG Technologies boundary-scan controller, prior to fixture development.
Following test verification and fixture development, the test applications, including the dot6 patterns, are compiled and formatted for the Teradyne Run Time System (RTS) and Deep Serial Memory (DSM) card. Teradyne’s RTS, acting as the boundary-scan controller, applies the test bit-streams to the JTAG Test Access Port (TAP) using the DSM and captures the test data. Test results are then interpreted by the JTAG Technologies Boundary-Scan Diagnostic (BSD) module which reports back automatically to the operator with easy-to-understand pin-level diagnostic messages.
“We believe the addition of JTAG Technologies advanced boundary-scan testing techniques, including support for the IEEE dot6 specification, further improves the value and power of Teradyne TestStation and 228X test systems for our large community of manufacturers,“ said Alan Albee, Teradyne’s in-circuit test product manager. “We’re particularly pleased that the solution is able to couple JTAG Technologies advanced boundary scan test generation and diagnostic software with Teradyne’s best-in-class in-circuit test hardware.”
