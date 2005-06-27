Electronics Production | June 27, 2005
Precise and silex to strengthen partnership
In order to meet a rapidly growing interest in the Japanese biometrics market, Swedish Precise Biometrics AB and silex technology, Inc. are developing the partnership further by means of a directed share issue valued at over EUR 0,7 million.
The new issue is being implemented on the basis of the authorization obtained by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting 2005.
Precise Biometrics has been cooperating with silex technology in the Japanese market for more than a year. silex technology develops and markets fingerprint readers and has also marketed Precise Match-on-Card(TM), thus giving Precise Biometrics a strong sales channel in Japan.
A further step is now being taken: the integration of Precise BioMatch(TM) with silex technology's application software, Silex SX-Biometrics Suite. With Precise BioMatch(TM) supporting Precise Match-on-Card(TM), fingerprints can be matched directly on smart cards rather than on an external server or PC. This protects the user's integrity, while offering a solution that is interoperable and fully scalable.
"We are pleased that silex technology and Precise Biometrics are deepening and strengthening our relationship" notes Takeshi Kono, President and CEO of silex technology, Inc. "We can offer the Japanese market a broader range of biometric solutions utilizing Precise Biometrics' proprietary technology, Precise Match-on-Card(TM). The integration of this technology with our own product - the SX-Biometrics Suite - will give us a very strong differentiated market position. Together with Precise Biometrics we offer biometric solutions that meet the highest security demands of the global market. Moreover, the cooperation enhances our position to meet the Japanese market's requirements for national ID cards and e-passports."
"Our objective to establish Precise Biometrics in the Japanese market and further strengthen our market position in biometrics and smart card technology has now been reached through our partnership with silex technology," says Christer Bergman, president and CEO of Precise Biometrics. "Our Precise Match-on-Card(TM) technology is rapidly becoming a de facto standard also in Japan", adds Christer Bergman.
Supported by the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Precise Biometrics has on the 23rd of June 2005, decided to utilize its authorization, in deviation from the shareholders preferential rights, to implement a new share issue directed towards its Japanese partner silex technology, Inc.
Precise Biometrics has been cooperating with silex technology in the Japanese market for more than a year. silex technology develops and markets fingerprint readers and has also marketed Precise Match-on-Card(TM), thus giving Precise Biometrics a strong sales channel in Japan.
A further step is now being taken: the integration of Precise BioMatch(TM) with silex technology's application software, Silex SX-Biometrics Suite. With Precise BioMatch(TM) supporting Precise Match-on-Card(TM), fingerprints can be matched directly on smart cards rather than on an external server or PC. This protects the user's integrity, while offering a solution that is interoperable and fully scalable.
"We are pleased that silex technology and Precise Biometrics are deepening and strengthening our relationship" notes Takeshi Kono, President and CEO of silex technology, Inc. "We can offer the Japanese market a broader range of biometric solutions utilizing Precise Biometrics' proprietary technology, Precise Match-on-Card(TM). The integration of this technology with our own product - the SX-Biometrics Suite - will give us a very strong differentiated market position. Together with Precise Biometrics we offer biometric solutions that meet the highest security demands of the global market. Moreover, the cooperation enhances our position to meet the Japanese market's requirements for national ID cards and e-passports."
"Our objective to establish Precise Biometrics in the Japanese market and further strengthen our market position in biometrics and smart card technology has now been reached through our partnership with silex technology," says Christer Bergman, president and CEO of Precise Biometrics. "Our Precise Match-on-Card(TM) technology is rapidly becoming a de facto standard also in Japan", adds Christer Bergman.
Supported by the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Precise Biometrics has on the 23rd of June 2005, decided to utilize its authorization, in deviation from the shareholders preferential rights, to implement a new share issue directed towards its Japanese partner silex technology, Inc.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments