Axis awarded AS9100 for Aerospace Industry

UK based EMS-provider Axis Electronics, specialising in aerospace, defence, industrial and computing sectors, has been awarded AS9100 the Quality Management system specifically for the Aerospace industry.

This award marks the first in a series of quality initiatives that Axis is aiming to achieve during the next 12 months; EASA part 21 approval, which ensures the necessary controls to enable delivery of products directly for aircraft fit, closely followed by NADCAP, special process approval for pcb assembly.



Phil Inness, Managing Director commented: “We have been careful to make sure that AS9100 approval has not just been a paper exercise and that all the benefits have flowed through the manufacturing process in the form of improved analyses, measurements and efficiencies.



Newly introduced, real time aoi defect feedback and analyses on the smt lines is a good example and we are now regularly achieving a dpmo (defects per million opportunities) of less than 300 which is approaching perfection.”