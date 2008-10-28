Axis Electronics strengthens its board

The UK based EMS-provider Axis Electronics has made two new appointments to the Board.

Paul Jackson, previously Technical Manager and instrumental in many of the company’s existing technical innovations, has been appointed Manufacturing Director. Chris Nye has been promoted to Materials Director and will be responsible for ensuring that successful material management is managed at the highest level.



“Chris and Paul work exceptionally well together and bring a new dynamic to the Board” commented Phil Inness, Managing Director. “It is crucial that we have a strong Board to lead the company and our staff, ensuring Axis Electronics is best positioned to meet the future challenges in manufacturing innovation and material supply ensuring we generate exceptional value for customers.”