Avnet looks at further acquisitions

The distributor is said to look for further acquisitions in to boost its growth in Europe / Asia.

Avnet's management is said to look for further growth opportunities and is looking on acquisitions to expand the company's global components and IT distribution divisions, reports EETimes. Especially Europe, Asia and Japan are targeted in this globalisation program. The distributor also stated that the company does not feel that the general downturn of the global economy is affecting these expansion plans, the report continues.