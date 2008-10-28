SMT & Inspection | October 28, 2008
Business Objects and Valor partner on dashboard solutions
Integrating Business Objects’ technology, Valor’s manufacturing dashboards enable accurate and rapid interpretation of data from the company’s manufacturing and testing operations providing the ability to take the proactive view in driving peak performance and the response time necessary to constantly adapt to the dynamics of the market.
Valor Computerized Systems will enable its customers to monitor their manufacturing operations in real-time through simple, easy-to-use dashboards linked directly to the manufacturing floor. Each dashboard template immediately displays specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) giving critical visibility into every operational environment, to quickly identify trends or patterns in-progress for early corrective action.
With the goal of ensuring an efficient production flow, the line level solution provides the SMT workforce with real-time information about line/machine performance and work order status, as well as a wide range of analytical results that measure the utilization, productivity and quality of the assembly process. These include among others, OEE measurements, change-over time, 1st pass yield and nozzle/feeders errors by specific ID numbers.
The plant level dashboard is the industry’s most advanced MI (Manufacturing Intelligence) tool, providing a high level view of performance of multiple assembly lines, WIP tracking, and full metrics of KPIs focused on factory performance, asset utilization, product quality and the productivity of the shop floor workforce.
“What makes the Valor dashboards so unique is the fact that they are practically ready to run as soon as they’re out of the box.” said Julian Coates, VP Assembly Market at Valor. “Nevertheless, we still offer the ability to quickly customize them as required. In addition, with Valor’s ability to interface so many sections of the manufacturing operation with such a high degree of accuracy, the level of information that the Valor dashboards can present and the process coverage that they provide are second to none. We found that many manufacturers today sacrifice quality data for quantity and/or speed of delivery, thereby missing the benefit of the entire business intelligence effort. With Valor dashboards and our data collection tools, our customers’ BI investment is leveraged for continuous, optimal benefit.”
