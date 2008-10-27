Electronics Production | October 27, 2008
Salcomp names new CFO & makes changes to management
As reported earlier, Salcomp's CFO Antti Salminen is to resign mid-November. Now, the Finland-based EMS-provider Salcomp has appointed Mr Jari Saarinen (49) as CFO and Member of the Management Team at Salcomp as of 25 January 2009.
He has worked in various financial management positions in Finland and abroad in Kone Corporation and MacGregor Group, as well as in positions of CFO and CEO in Biotie Therapies Corp. Most recently he has worked as CFO in Solifer Group. In addition to the financial administration, Jari Saarinen will be in charge of the Information Technology at Salcomp. He will report to Mr Markku Hangasjärvi, President and CEO. Mr Markku Saarikannas, Vice President, Strategic Planning, will act as CFO at Salcomp during 13 November 2008 and 24 January 2009.
Mr Pekka Kyyriäinen (41) has been appointed Vice President, Global Operations and Member of the Management Team at Salcomp as of 1 January 2009. Mr Osmo Oja who is the present VP, Global Operations will be in charge of the development projects in Salcomp’s global operations until autumn 2009 when he will retire. Pekka Kyyriäinen has worked for Salcomp since 1995, most recently as General Manager at Salcomp plant in China since 2006. In addition to the responsibilities of VP, Global Operations, Pekka Kyyriäinen will continue as General Manager at Salcomp China and his place of business is Shenzhen. He will report to Mr Markku Hangasjärvi, President and CEO.
