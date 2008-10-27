Cobham secures US$ 37M contract for US NAVY EW transmitters

Cobham has received a US$37 million contract to produce an additional 51 Low Band Transmitter/Antenna Groups (LBT/AG) and spare parts for the U.S. Navy to be manufactured in Lansdale, USA and brings the total number of ship sets ordered to 120, at a value of approximately $185 million.

The LBT system is designed to protect strike aircraft, ships, and ground troops by disrupting enemy radar and communications signals. It is currently being employed on U.S. Navy and Marine Corps EA-6B aircraft, and will soon transition to the Navy’s newest Airborne Electronic Attack platform, the EA-18G Growler. LBT is currently deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Allan Cook, Cobham Chief Executive, said: “This is our second contract award since first Full Rate Production was approved in July and brings the total value of equipment ordered to $185 million since low rate initial production started in 2006. The US Navy is now in a position to accelerate the deployment of this critical war fighting capability to the Fleet.”