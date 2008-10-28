New low-power chips from Actel

Actel has launched a new familiy of low-power chips sporting smallest dimensions - nano versions of its IGLOO and ProASIC3 FPGAs - with are to targeted the high-volume, portable consumer market.

Actel takes power consumption down to as low as 2 microwatts (2 µW), and package size to as small as 3x3mm; extends its commercial temperature range to sub-zero, and offers zero lead time delivery of packaged goods.



The company is also offering support to meet the lead times and volume demands of portable applications, such as smart phones, PDAs, personal medical monitoring devices, personal navigation devices, eBooks, and portable point of sale tools.