Scotty & Thales in avionics deal

Thales Avionics and the Scotty Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to offer a new capability for aircraft high speed satellite communications.

This is said to combine Thales's TopFlight Satcom avionics satellite communications equipment and Scotty's high-speed secure communications system for video, audio, and data, reports Hemscott. THis agreement will also including ground station and encryption interface units.