Jabil wants to sell Brest facility to French EMS provider

evertiq has reported last week that US based EMS provider Jabil plans to close or sell the Brest plant in France. According to the latest reports the company wants to sell the plant to a France-based EMS provider.

Serge Roudaut, a union represent, said that "We believe that Jabil wants to sell the business to a French subcontractor." The Brest plant's major client is Alcatel-Lucent, which represents 70% of activity at the plant. The Brest plant has 300 employees; Jabil bought the plant from Alcatel in 2002, at that time the facility had 700 employees.