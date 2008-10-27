OEM International acquires OK Kaapelit

OEM International is acquiring, through its subsidiaries OEM Finland Oy, all the shares in OK Kaapelit Oy in Åbo, Finland, with possessions from 03-11-2008.

OK Kaapelit markets cable for industrial use. The company approximately has a turnover of 30 MSEK with approximately a profit of 5 MSEK. With this acquisition OEM Finland will strengthen its position within cable for industrial use, while also providing potential for broadening the geographical bas of market for industrial cable.



The acquisition cost amounts to M€ 1.28, plus a maximum additional purchase sum of M€ 0.6. The acquisition is not expected to have any impact on the group’s profit for the current year.



OEM International, with its head office in Tranås, Sweden, comprises 26 operational units in 11 countries. The group trades in industrial components and systems for industrial automation. In simple terms, OEM acts as an alternative for manufacturers to selling through their own companies. OEM therefore has marketing and sales responsibility for the products the company deals in.