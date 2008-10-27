First PocketFinder produced at Jabil, France

First units of the GPS PocketFinder from US based Location Based Technologies have been produced at Jabil’s plant in Meung-sur-Loire.

David Morse, CEO of Location Based Technologies said that the devices will be delivered to a number of companies ranging from telecommunications carriers to international distributors within the week, said gsp world. He said that this is the beginning of an exciting time for the growth of the company.