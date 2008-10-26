IPC voices concerns over RoHS revision developments

On the heels of a recent news report that Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) is on a draft list of substances for priority examination under the European Union’s (EU) Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS), IPC President Denny McGuirk dispatched a letter to EU commissioners expressing the organization’s concerns for the inclusion of TBBPA.

In its October 15 issue, ENDS Europe DAILY reported it viewed a proposal drafted by the European Commission's Environment Directorate-General (DG) with a new annex listing five substances for priority assessment and potential inclusion in RoHS, including TBBPA, a reactive flame retardant used in a majority of printed circuit board laminate.



“TBBPA has already undergone a comprehensive EU Risk Assessment and, therefore, is not expected to be subject to authorization under REACH,” explained McGuirk. “The recommendation for priority review of TBBPA under RoHS seemingly undermines the EU’s emerging chemicals policy and law under REACH. We urge the commission to reconsider the inclusion of TBBPA in its list of ‘priority review’ substances under RoHS.”