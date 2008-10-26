Dynamic-EMS invests as new business increases

UK based Dynamic-EMS has invested in excess of £140K in new equipment for its Dalgety Bay manufacturing facility.

The investment is part of a planned programme to improve and expand the services it provides to its customers.



Tony Higgins, managing director, commented, “This investment in new equipment and software for our production facility will enable us to further improve our efficiency, meet the increase in demand for RoHS compliant product and ensure we continue to meet our customer’s expectations for quality and service.”



The investment includes a new BTU Pyramax SMT reflow oven, which will increase Dynamic-EMS’ RoHS manufacturing capacity by 50% and a Horizon 03i SMT screen printer. The screen printer from DEK is a replacement for an existing machine, and provides improved print accuracy, flexibility and reliability.



Dynamic-EMS has invested in QuoteWin software and hosting services. Additionally, a new Kardex vertical storage system has been installed following new customer activity. The vertical storage option has allowed better utilisation of floor space and improved efficiency in kitting operations.