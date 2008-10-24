Slovakian city wants duty increase on TV sets

Customs officers in Trenčín want Universal Media Corporation (UMC) in Nové Mesto and Váhom -a region in Western Slovakia, had to pay additional duty of more than €1 million and VAT (value-added tax) for 2004 and the first half of 2005.

It was decided, that UMC was not producing TV sets in Slovakia but merely assembling, with components and parts being imported from Asia. However, this could become a precedent and many companies would have to pay additional custom duties. Many companies operate in this way and they could lose their competitiveness, reports eTrend.



A camcorder manufacturer was charged with similar issues and the European court decided that the company acted rightly with how it operated. According to EU legislation, LCD and plasma TV set manufacturers pay a maximum of 6% custom duty on all parts imported from outside the EU and higher custom duties can only be levied, if they come in one and the same delivery container - rule 2A of The Community Customs Code.