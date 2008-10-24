NCAB is growing in Poland and Germany

The PCB trade company NCAB is growing on the Polish and German market. This year NCAB Group expects to see a turnover of around €43 million.

This is an increase of approximately 20% compared with 2007. Sales in Poland and Germany are developing well and it is in these markets the the group continues to grow. Even in Denmark and Norway, the company sees still growth, while in Sweden only a stable growth was reported. The Swedsh sales currently account for around 33% of all sales (approximately €14 million).



Finland - just like Sweden - reported a stable growth, while Spain - due to the financial crisis - has reported a decline. Macedonia and Russia also reported good results. In Russia, the company has a turnover of around €6 million.



The office in China is the biggest in terms of employees - with 25 staff - in the entire NCAB group. It was here the the company recently hired a new quality manager. Today the company sells mainly Advanced PCB and in this field - Norway is largest sales market.