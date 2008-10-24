AT&S should pay back subsidies, says city counsellor

Following the rumours of possible job cuts at the AT&S facility in Loeben-Hinterberg, Austria, Werner Murgg, Leoben city counsellor is now calling for a 'pay back' of money, which has been paid to the PCB manufacturer by the municipality over the years.

Rumours emerged with the fiscal report that the company could reduse staff numbers in Loeben, despite record earnings. Mr Murgg is cited in the "Kleine Zeitung" with saying that the "company is sadly known to cut jobs, despite a good order situation." He suggests that the PCB manufacturer should pay back the subidies, if they are really planning on cutting jobs. He is asking now for trade unions and work councils to become active, the report continues.