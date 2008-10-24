Flextronics on full capacity

The EMS-giant reportedly has 100 factories on full capacity and the diversified strategy of the company seems to pay off.

The Singapore-based EMS-provider has been seemingly produced on full capacity in 100 manufacturing facilities all around the globe. The EMS-giant was able to generate net sales of $8.86 billion during the last fiscal quarter (2Q). Its major clients include Cisco Systems, Dell, HP, Microsoft, Nokia and Sony Ericsson.



However, the company also closed 20 manufacturing facilities following the acquisition of Solectron, to reduce costs. It hopes to cut costs even more - roughly 3.4% - by mid 2009.