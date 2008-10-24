IBM to open R&D centre in Poland

IBM is reportedly investing US$ 30 million in a new consulting and R&D centre in Gdańsk, Poland.

The IBM director general for Poland, Dariusz Fabiszewski, officially confirmed that the company wants to open an R&D centre in Gdańsk, reports PAIiIZ. This would provide work for 100 consultants and the recruitment has already started. The competition of the facility is scheduled for already for November.



According to Dariusz Fabiszewski, this is IBM's answer to market expectations and forms part of a wider range of initiatives in Poland. This year, IBM has already opened an R&D Centre for MSP solutions in Warsaw, a Technology Research Laboratory at the Gdańsk Technology University and in Cracow, the company has just started recruitment process for its Software Laboratory, where 100 employees are searched for.