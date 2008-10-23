Incap concludes co-determination procedure at Vuokatti factory

Incap has concluded the co-determination negotiations that were initiated on 26 August 2008 at its factory in Vuokatti.

As a result, 12 people will be made redundant and a total of 67 persons are laid off temporarily. The layoffs will start in three phases in November and in December.



At the same time, Incap concluded separate co-determination negotiations which were launched on 9 October 2008 and referred to the maintenance and cleaning service of the Vuokatti unit. The negotiations resulted in a termination of one person's employment contract.



Incap will book a total of €0.3 million as non-recurring expenses in its third quarter result 2008 for the redundancies.



The predicted decrease in the demand for telecommunications products manufactured at the Vuokatti factory is realising towards the end of the year. The operations of the Vuokatti factory will as from the beginning of next year focus on new product introduction (NPI), prototype operations and manufacture of technically demanding products. After redundancies, temporary layoffs and termination of fixed-term work contracts a total of 79 persons are working at the factory.