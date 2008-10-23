Electronics Production | October 23, 2008
Incap concludes co-determination procedure at Vuokatti factory
Incap has concluded the co-determination negotiations that were initiated on 26 August 2008 at its factory in Vuokatti.
As a result, 12 people will be made redundant and a total of 67 persons are laid off temporarily. The layoffs will start in three phases in November and in December.
At the same time, Incap concluded separate co-determination negotiations which were launched on 9 October 2008 and referred to the maintenance and cleaning service of the Vuokatti unit. The negotiations resulted in a termination of one person's employment contract.
Incap will book a total of €0.3 million as non-recurring expenses in its third quarter result 2008 for the redundancies.
The predicted decrease in the demand for telecommunications products manufactured at the Vuokatti factory is realising towards the end of the year. The operations of the Vuokatti factory will as from the beginning of next year focus on new product introduction (NPI), prototype operations and manufacture of technically demanding products. After redundancies, temporary layoffs and termination of fixed-term work contracts a total of 79 persons are working at the factory.
At the same time, Incap concluded separate co-determination negotiations which were launched on 9 October 2008 and referred to the maintenance and cleaning service of the Vuokatti unit. The negotiations resulted in a termination of one person's employment contract.
Incap will book a total of €0.3 million as non-recurring expenses in its third quarter result 2008 for the redundancies.
The predicted decrease in the demand for telecommunications products manufactured at the Vuokatti factory is realising towards the end of the year. The operations of the Vuokatti factory will as from the beginning of next year focus on new product introduction (NPI), prototype operations and manufacture of technically demanding products. After redundancies, temporary layoffs and termination of fixed-term work contracts a total of 79 persons are working at the factory.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments