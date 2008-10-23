SMS Electronics triples XJTAG licenses to meet upsurge in demand

SMS Electronics has tripled the number of XJTAG boundary scan system licenses it holds to enable it to meet an upsurge in production demand at its 11,000 square metre manufacturing facility in Nottingham, England.

The new licenses will be funded by SMS switching to XJTAG’s credit crunch beating corporate licensing plan, which is aimed at corporate customers with multiple licenses. The new license plan, which includes a five-year price promise, as well as support, maintenance and annual upgrades, is designed to help customers expand their capability while keeping a handle on costs.



“"The XJTAG system is now a strategic product for us and we are increasingly using it in place of traditional and costly in-circuit test fixtures",” said Chris Hunt, sales and marketing director of SMS Electronics. "“We therefore had no hesitation in tripling the number of XJTAG seats at our facility, particularly as XJTAG’s new corporate licensing plan allows us to take advantage of the incredible five-year price promise - keeping a tight reign on capital expenditure is important during the current climate.”"



SMS Electronics has seen a substantial increase in production output in 2008 following a spate of new contract wins, the success of its fast turnaround printed circuit board prototyping operation, and the launch of SMS Product Services which provides full product lifecycle support. SMS Electronics was as an early adopter of XJTAG boundary scan and uses it throughout its operation and also encourages customers to utilise the system as a debug and development tool.



“”"“It’s great to see that SMS is increasing the investment in XJTAG and that their use of our systems at the development and prototyping stage is contributing to the upsurge in production volumes",” said Simon Payne, XJTAG’s CEO. “"Our corporate licensing plan is designed to provide our growing corporate customer base with a means of expanding their boundary scan capability whilst at the same time keeping tight control of costs."”