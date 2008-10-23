Varioptic to close Taiwan branch

French liquid lens maker Varioptic is reportedly planning to close its Taiwan branch by the end of November.

The company stated that its sucess with Taiwan-based phone and webcam makers is not as expected, reports DigiTimes. Varioptic will continue to be present in Taiwan through its local agent Mostyle Corporation and its cooperation agreement with Taiwan-based Creative Sensor for volume production of liquid lenses will stay in place, the report continues.