Nicosofra gone insolvent

Already in September, all employees at Nicosofra-Gimflex in Burnhaupt-le-Haut, France were informed about the insolvency of their mother company.

The French PCB manufacturer had to declare insolvency and it seems unlikely that the company will recover. Those 38 employees at Burnhaupt-le-Haut told media that they see “Asia and its social dumping” as the reason for the collapse, said lalsace. All prototyping was done in France, but manufacturing remained in Asia.