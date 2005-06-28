Wafer prices to hike

Wafer prices are expected to climb up to about 5 % in 2006 and take the whole supply chain to rising prices, says analysts.

It is the shortages of polysilicon materials, which are used in wafer production and solar cells, that drives up the wafer prices. Analysts reported in May that the prices for the polysilicon materials went up about 25% due to increasing shortages. This is likely to drive up the prices through the whole supply chain, says analysts.